Calling it a good “first step” to address problems with West Virginia’s health and human services agency, the House of Delegates passed a bill Tuesday reorganizing the Department of Health and Human Resources into three departments.
Under House Bill 2006, which passed with a 95-3 vote, the DHHR would be terminated at the first of next year with the creation of the separate departments of Health, Human Resources and Facilities.
The bill requires staff members at the Office of Shared Administration to implement a plan to maximize the functions and efficiencies of administrative services to streamline services and reduce expenses within the department, Delegate Amy Summers, R-Taylor, the bill's lead sponsor, said.
The office would be required to report to the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resource Accountability quarterly and have a plan to lawmakers by June 2024, Summers said.
The location of any agency that's currently in the DHHR but not outlined in the legislation would be decided by the secretaries of the department, she said.
On Monday, the House approved an amendment from Summers that took the Office of Drug Control Policy out of the bill.
Summers outlined some of the reasons to divide the department into three.
“First, the current department is too large to manage in a crisis,” she said. “We've seen this with the past pandemic, with the floods, with the chemical spill, with the derecho. And when that happens, our secretary -- our current one Cabinet secretary -- and all of their resources go toward that crisis. What does that do? It inadvertently leaves out other areas that need attention.”
The DHHR’s existing structure also causes organizational conflicts of interest between the service providers and the offices that regulate and investigate those services, she said.
The state’s health and welfare outcomes are poor, and the department’s $7.6 billion budget is not transparent, Summers said.
“With three separate budgets, we will be able to design the future budget bills so we, the legislative body, and the public can see where the money is being spent,” she said. “We can also set up a process to put in place to evaluate the spends, and the effectiveness of those spends.”
Summers said the most important reasons to split the agency are the stories of the state’s “most vulnerable” that have been shared with lawmakers.
Among those stories was of a woman Summers identified as O.M., who killed five of her children and stepchildren, then set her house on fire and killed herself despite a previous Child Protective Services referral about abuse in the home that was not investigated.
“The committee substitute for House Bill 2006 is the first step of many in addressing changes we need to make in state government to provide a voice for those not heard,” Summers said. “We will be required from this day forward to give our utmost attention to these programs that have failed too many.
“We invest billions of dollars from hardworking West Virginia taxpayers to care for those that need our help, and we must do better,” Summers said. “I demand more accountability and transparency of our state government, and I hope you do, as well. I urge passage.”
Delegate Larry Kump, R-Berkeley, supported the bill, calling the DHHR in its current state a “systemic hot mess,” but said he’s not fully convinced splitting up the department will fix it.
“But I am persuaded that it is worth a try,” Kump said. “I only hope that this is not the last step but only the first step to improving the services. Accordingly, I plan to vote for the bill.”
Joey Garcia, D-Marion, also supported the bill, saying that, for a decade, he’s watched the DHHR with different leaders and many skilled people at the helm. The department’s size has kept it from being able to focus on issues, he said.
“I don't know if this is the right way, either, but I like the fact that we're doing something different,” Garcia said. “I like the fact that we're going to try to make this better and we're not just going to say 'OK, let's just let it keep going on.’ So, for that reason, I support the bill.”
The state Senate suspended the rules and passed Senate Bill 126, which is similar to House Bill 2006, on the first day of the legislative session.
Last year, Gov. Jim Justice vetoed such a bill, and instead called for a $1 million top-to-bottom review of the agency from the Virginia-based McChrystal Group LLC.
The group’s report did not support splitting the agency but instead called for restructuring the DHHR around an executive leadership team with six leaders serving as state health officer, director of threat preparedness, chief operating officer, deputy secretary for child welfare, deputy secretary for access and eligibility, and deputy secretary for substance use disorder.
A spokesman for Justice did not return a message inquiring whether he intends to sign the bill into law.