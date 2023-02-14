Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Calling it a good “first step” to address problems with West Virginia’s health and human services agency, the House of Delegates passed a bill Tuesday reorganizing the Department of Health and Human Resources into three departments.

Under House Bill 2006, which passed with a 95-3 vote, the DHHR would be terminated at the first of next year with the creation of the separate departments of Health, Human Resources and Facilities.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

