West Virginians 70 years and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, state officials announced Wednesday.
Before Wednesday, only West Virginians 80 years and older in the general population could receive a vaccine. Gov. Jim Justice announced the change, saying it will help get more vaccines in more arms at a faster pace.
“Right this minute, we’re going to drop our age from 80 to 70,” he said.
Justice said the state will continue to push vaccines out as quickly as possible, with the hope that next week the age limit will drop to 65. He said that decision will be determined by the number of vaccines in shipments throughout the next few days.
“Next week if we continue to push … as quickly as we know we’re going to have that significant amount of vaccines that will give us the ability to go to 65, we’re going to go to 65,” Justice said.
There will be vaccination clinics in eight counties — Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Monongalia, and Wood counties — on Thursday; and clinics will be held in Cabell and Hancock counties on Friday.
Information on who to contact, locations and times for these clinics are available on the Department of Health and Human Resources’ news and announcements page.
A vaccination clinic will be held Friday at Riverside High School, but all of those appointment slots have already been filled, according to Cabin Creek Health Systems.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar, said Wednesday the ultimate goal is still to get vaccines to the elderly population as soon as possible — a population that makes up the large majority of COVID-19 deaths. People 70 years or older comprise 1,286 of West Virginia’s total 1,671 COVID-19 deaths, or 77% of deaths.
As of Wednesday, 16,434 West Virginians, or 9% of the state's total population, have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard. Another nearly 84,000 residents have received the first dose.