West Virginia will soon record 300,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, as new and active cases continue to inch up in the state.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources coronavirus dashboard, there have been 298,695 total COVID-19 cases reported in the state, with 7,673 of those — 560 more than Thursday — currently active. For the third day in a row, more than 1,000 cases were reported overnight, with 1,244 reported Friday.
The state’s cumulative percent positivity, which has been on a consistent yet slow incline for weeks, inched up to 6.25% Friday, per the dashboard.
COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia totaled 4,962, with 17 of those reported Friday. Almost 90% of deaths occurring in the state after vaccinations were made available were in unvaccinated people, according to the dashboard.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 totaled 583 on Friday — 13 more than Thursday — with 192 of those patients in an intensive care unit and 97 receiving care on a ventilator. Exactly 78% of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. That increases to 85% for those in an ICU and 87% for people on a ventilator.
There are potentially 896,261 fully vaccinated West Virginians, per the state, which accounts for nearly 53% of eligible residents. Of those who are fully vaccinated, 234,006 — about 26% — have received a booster dose.