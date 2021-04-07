West Virginia health officials on Wednesday warned that the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 will make a significant impact in the state if young people do not get vaccinated at a higher rate.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar and vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University, said the medical community is seeing the COVID-19 pandemic go through a transition in the United States, where virus variants are making their presence known. Michigan, Minnesota and Florida are already being hit hard by the U.K. variant, he said.
“The concern about this particular virus is, it is more infectious. It’s about 50% more likely to spread than the virus that started in China ... and it’s also about 50% more lethal,” Marsh said.
In West Virginia, the U.K. variant has been found in 19 counties, totaling 142 cases, state health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said. The number has nearly tripled from just seven days ago, when 53 cases of the U.K. variant had been identified.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department detected the first case of the U.K. variant in Kanawha County on Wednesday, breaking the mold of where most prior cases had been found. Infections have mostly been in border counties, Amjad said, with Berkeley, Monongalia and Ohio counties reporting the most variant cases.
A virus that spreads faster and kills more people poses significant challenges for West Virginia, Marsh said. With the most vulnerable population in the country, he said the climbing spread should signal that the state is “not out of the woods yet.”
State officials urged younger West Virginians to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to prevent the chance that this variant becomes widespread. The age group driving these infections is 19 to 40 years old, Amjad said.
The California variant of COVID-19 has been found in about 160 West Virginians, she said. This variant is not as lethal as the U.K. version, Marsh has said previously, but it spreads much faster.
Marsh noted that 24 West Virginians died of the virus in just the past two days, furthering the urgency for everyone to get vaccinated. State officials again urged older West Virginians to get vaccinated, as well, as the virus has now killed 2,722 West Virginians.