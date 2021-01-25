West Virginia officials say they are making a full-court press to convince federal authorities to increase deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine to the state. That included a scheduled call Monday afternoon from Gov. Jim Justice to the White House COVID-19 czar, Jeffery Zients.
“I’m in contact with them nonstop,” Justice said at Monday’s COVID-19 briefing. “I’m screaming my head off in order to tout how well West Virginia is doing.”
Through Sunday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources internet dashboard, West Virginia has administered 106.4% of all vaccine first doses received, a factor of being able to get an extra sixth dose out of many vials of vaccine.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University and state's COVID-19 czar, said Monday that while a statewide network has capacity to administer 125,000 vaccinations a week, the government is currently receiving an average of less than one-fifth of that amount weekly.
“Right now, there is a production issue, and we very much hope that the production issue gets resolved very quickly,” Marsh said, adding that he’s hopeful vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson will soon receive final FDA approval and join vaccines currently available from Pfizer and Moderna.
“The fact we have distributed over 106% of the vaccine we’ve been given demonstrates without doubt our ability to distribute the vaccine,” he said.
With demand far outpacing supply, West Virginians age 65 and older have been frustrated trying to call in to reserve spots for vaccinations, with many making hundreds of attempts at trying to get through. That's an issue the government hopes to resolve with Monday's launch of vaccinate.wv.gov, a pre-registration website.
DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said the website, which launched at 8 a.m. Monday, had received more than 40,000 pre-registrations in the first three hours of operation.
“To roll this out in a week has been quite an experience,” he said of the launch of the $700,000 online portal.
Crouch confirmed Monday that, as currently configured, users of the website can fill out only one preapplication at a time. He said the portal will be modified to permit multiple applications per household.
Justice said Monday that, to date, 73,751 West Virginians age 65 and over have been vaccinated.
According to the U.S. Census, there are more than 367,000 state residents age 65 and older, meaning that just 20% of that age group has been vaccinated, despite concerted efforts to get vaccinations to that higher-risk population.
However, the governor noted that pace is still well ahead of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention timelines, which projected beginning vaccinations for state senior citizens in April.
“Even if we have some bumps in the road, it’s still a heck of a lot better than April,” Justice said of vaccinating the state’s seniors.
“We do not have enough doses to vaccinate all West Virginians now," he added, "but, as soon as we get doses from the federal government, we’ll get them in people’s arms.”
West Virginia has generated considerable national news coverage for being a leader in administering vaccinations, including a report Monday on the front page of The New York Times.
Also Monday, Justice announced there will be vaccination clinics in 17 counties this week, and clinics in all 55 counties next week. Vaccines will be distributed based on population.