West Virginia reported 1,279 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a slight uptick compared to new cases reported on Monday and Tuesday.
The new cases bring the state’s active case count to 5,271. That’s 680 fewer active cases than reported Tuesday.
Deaths in the state totaled 6,104 on Wednesday, with 37 of those reported overnight.
There were 792 West Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, down 14 from Wednesday, per the state dashboard. Fourteen of those hospitalized are children. Of total patients hospitalized, 193 are in an intensive care unit and 118 are receiving care on a ventilator.
Nearly 66% of those hospitalized for the virus are unvaccinated. That increases to 76% unvaccinated for people in the ICU and 81% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, about 56% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated.
Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 42% have received a booster shot.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.