West Virginia reported 20 new deaths tied to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 6,680.
More than 87% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated.
Active COVID-19 cases dropped to 448 on Wednesday, with 145 of those cases reported overnight. That’s 60 fewer active cases than reported Tuesday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 186 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including three children. That’s 12 fewer patients than reported Tuesday, according to the dashboard.
Of those hospitalized, 53 patients are in an intensive care unit — including one child — and 33 patients are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 61% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increased to 67% unvaccinated for people on ventilators and to 68% unvaccinated for those in the ICU.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.