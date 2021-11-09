With 259 additional COVID-19 cases reported between Monday and Tuesday, West Virginia now reports a total of 278,837 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in 2020.
Of those cases, 5,937 are active, 381 less than reported Monday. According to the Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated around noon Tuesday, there have been 4,568 total COVID-19 related deaths in the state, with 20 reported between Monday and Tuesday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations totaled 554 on Tuesday, with 190 of those patients receiving care in an intensive care unit. Nearly half of those in an ICU were on ventilators.
Those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 account for more than 76% of currently hospitalized patients, 85% of those in intensive care and 86% of those on ventilators.
A total of 3,452 COVID-19 related deaths have occurred since vaccines became available. More than 91% of those are people who were unvaccinated against the virus, according to state data.
About 49.4% of eligible residents -- 839,130 people over the age of 5 -- are fully vaccinated. Another 117,256 residents report receiving at least one dose, per state numbers.
There are 35 active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in 22 counties, according to the dashboard.
Booster doses are available to those 18 and over who have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Boosters are recommended six months after the initial shot. Those who received the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine are recommended to get boosters two months after the initial shot. Pfizer doses of the vaccine are now approved to be administered in children ages 5 to 11.
To find a vaccine, visit www.vaccines.gov. For information on vaccines, call 1-800-232-0233.