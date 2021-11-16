A 21-year-old male from Wyoming County was among 40 new COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Just over 600 new COVID-19 cases were reported, while the number of active cases dropped 236 to 6,200. Total COVID-19 associated deaths reached 4,676.
The daily percent positivity rate dropped to 9.04%, down from 10.15% Monday. The cumulative percent positivity -- which tracks the rate of positive cases compared to the number of total tests given since the beginning of the pandemic -- remained at 6.15%, the highest it's been since COVID-19 tests were first administered in March 2020.
West Virginia's vaccination rate was 49.5%, with an additional 801 residents fully vaccinated since Monday. A total of 841,557 residents are reported being fully vaccinated, according to the DHHR dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, 51,024 have received a booster dose.
COVID-19 hospitalizations totaled 520 on Tuesday, a small decrease from Monday. Of those patients, 168 are being treated in intensive care units and 87 are on a ventilator. More than 75% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, including 83% in intensive care and 87% on ventilators.
Per the COVID-19 dashboard, there are 31 active outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Only 11 of the state's 55 counties are designated as red on the color-coded county alert map, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list all 55 counties as having high COVID-19 transmission.