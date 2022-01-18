West Virginia reported 1,949 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the lowest number of new cases in one day since Jan. 2.
The new cases bring the state’s active case count to 17,239, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 5,561 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with 29 of those reported overnight.
As of Tuesday, 854 residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 14 of those patients are children. Of total patients, 200 are in the intensive care unit — including two children — and 116 are receiving care on a ventilator.
Nearly 71% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increases to 84% for people in the ICU and 91% for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, experts say.
About 55% of eligible residents — 944,088 people — are fully vaccinated against the virus. Another 9% — 153,065 people — report being partially vaccinated, according to the DHHR.
Nearly 39% of people who are fully vaccinated — 366,883 people — have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available for anyone who is age 12 or older, and who received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine five months previously, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months before.