West Virginia reported just 575 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. That’s the fewest number of new cases reported in the state since mid-November when the surge driven by the omicron variant began to grow.
Active cases in West Virginia dropped to 4,028 on Tuesday. That’s 637 fewer active cases than reported Monday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard.
Deaths tied to COVID-19 in West Virginia totaled 6,219 on Tuesday, with 36 of those reported overnight.
As of Tuesday, 645 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 12 children. Of those patients, 151 are in an intensive care unit and 84 are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 64% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increases to 77% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and 92% unvaccinated for people on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 infections.
To date, about 56% of eligible West Virginia are fully vaccinated. Another 9% report being partially vaccinated, per the state dashboard.
Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 43% have received a booster shot.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.