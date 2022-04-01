West Virginia reported 95 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as active cases rose slightly to 376. That’s 19 more cases than reported Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard.
The state now reports 497,864 total cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
To date, 6,835 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, including four reported overnight.
As of Friday, 148 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including three children. That’s 10 fewer patients than reported Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 42 are in intensive care units -- including one child -- and 18 are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 58% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. That increases to 62% for those in the ICU and decreases to 50% for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.