West Virginia reported 578 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as active cases in the state rose slightly to 2,088. That’s 49 more active cases than reported Thursday, but 957 fewer than reported Monday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources' coronavirus dashboard.
Deaths in the state tied to COVID-19 totaled 6,440 on Friday, with 13 of those reported overnight.
The state’s daily percent positivity rate and cumulative percent positivity rate declined Friday, to 4.36% and 8.38% respectively. The cumulative rate peaked at 8.41% about two weeks ago. It began declining on Wednesday for the first time since the COVID-19 surge tied to the omicron variant began in the fall.
As of Friday, 424 West Virginians were hospitalized with the virus, including 10 children. That’s 20 fewer COVID-19 patients than reported Thursday, according to the dashboard.
Of those patients, 107 are in an intensive care unit — including one child — and 63 people are receiving care on ventilators. That’s the lowest number of patients reported for both categories since at least August.
More than 60% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. That increased to 75% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 81% unvaccinated for people on ventilators.
The most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is by being fully vaccinated and boosted.
To date, about 56% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. Another 9% of residents report being partially vaccinated, per the dashboard.
Vaccination rates in West Virginia remain lowest among children ages 5 to 11, where only 14% in the state are classified as fully vaccinated.
Of people fully vaccinated, nearly 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.