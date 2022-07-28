Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Following a brief floor session, the West Virginia Senate opted Thursday to hold off until 1 p.m. Friday on debating and passing a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state.

House Bill 302 was approved by the House of Delegates on Wednesday, and, as it currently stands, would end access to abortion tied to any gestational period. Through an amendment adopted by the House, there are narrow exceptions for victims of rape and incest to access abortion services up to 14 weeks of gestation, if a report is filed with law enforcement.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

