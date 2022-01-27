For the second consecutive day, West Virginia reached a new high for the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19.
A total of 1,080 people -- including 14 children -- were hospitalized on Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' dashboard. That’s 37 more patients than Wednesday, when the state's total hospitalizations eclipsed the previous record of 1,012 set in September.
Of those hospitalized Thursday, 217 were in intensive care units, including four children, and 120 were receiving care on ventilators. Five children were reported as being on ventilators, the most since the state began reporting that data earlier this month.
More than 67% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increases to 82% for those in intensive care and 93% for people on ventilators.
There were 5,205 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, bringing the active case count to 17,525 -- 624 fewer than Wednesday. A total of 5,697 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, including 23 reported Thursday.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to avoid serious illness, hospitalization or death from the virus.
To date, nearly 56% of eligible West Virginians -- 948,800 individuals -- are fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible -- 153,601 people -- report being partially vaccinated, per the dashboard.
Nearly 40% of those fully vaccinated have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.