West Virginians struggling with mental health challenges are urged to remember just three numbers that can get them connected to trained professionals for help whenever they need it: 988.

The new crisis line went live in the state on July 16 and as of last week, officials with the Department of Health and Human Resources announced the transition to the three-digit line was successfully completed.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

