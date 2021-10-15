One day after West Virginia recorded its 4,000th COVID-19 related death, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state climbed back over 10,000 on Friday.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard, there were 10,213 active cases and 4,108 total deaths. Nearly 1,400 new active cases were reported Friday.
Hospitalizations, though slightly down, are still high. As of Friday, 785 people were receiving care for COVID-19 in a hospital, with 227 in intensive care units. Of those patients, 163 were on a ventilator.
About 77% of people hospitalized -- 606 total -- were unvaccinated, according to the state. In the ICU, 86% of patients report being unvaccinated. That increases to more than 88% for patients on a ventilator.
Only 52.33% of West Virginians over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, according to state data. Rates are lowest in the state among children ages 12-15.
Kanawha County leads the state in vaccinations, with 65% of eligible residents there fully vaccinated. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will hold a combination COVID-19 and flu vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at county high schools. Flu shots from the health department are free, and health officials say it is safe to receive both vaccinations at the same time.
Anyone needing a COVID-19 booster shot can also do so at this weekend’s clinics. Booster shots are currently recommended for those who received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and have underlying conditions or are at high risk of being exposed to COVID-19.
According to data from the state Department of Education, 541 public school students were positive with the virus as of Friday. One school, Hundred High School, was reported closed Friday due to lack of staffing.
During Gov. Jim Justice’s Friday COVID-19 briefing, state health officials urged individuals to continue getting not just the COVID-19 vaccine, but also the flu vaccine.
State coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said it’s concerning to enter fall and winter with two compounding respiratory viruses circulating. Last year's flu season was abnormally mild, Marsh said, but things could be different this year as as mask wearing has decreased and as people are gathering more.
If you have any questions about COVID-19, including where to find a vaccine or a test, call the state's information line at 1-833-734-0965.