The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources warned Tuesday evening that 23 of the state's 55 counties were considered high risk for an increase in overdose activity that day and Wednesday.

Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, officials at the DHHR believed that drug overdoses might be higher than usual Tuesday and Wednesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, though, Dr. Matthew Christiansen, head of the state Office of Drug Control Policy, said it was "too early to tell" if there had been an increase in overdoses.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

