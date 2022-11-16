The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources warned Tuesday evening that 23 of the state's 55 counties were considered high risk for an increase in overdose activity that day and Wednesday.
Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, officials at the DHHR believed that drug overdoses might be higher than usual Tuesday and Wednesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, though, Dr. Matthew Christiansen, head of the state Office of Drug Control Policy, said it was "too early to tell" if there had been an increase in overdoses.
"Hopefully we don't see anything — hopefully we're wrong or the alert helped people who are using drugs use them in safer ways," Christiansen said. "Hopefully they'll do so with naloxone on hand, maybe they'll wait or limit what they take. Maybe they'll see this as a chance to stop and enter a recovery plan."
The alert was issued for Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Grant, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Putnam, Wayne and Wetzel counties.
The predictive model used to issue the alert is based on overdose activities reported in urban centers surrounding West Virginia, like counties in Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania, where drugs that circulate here often come from, Christiansen said.
The model has been in the works at the Office of Drug Control Policy for close to a year, and personnel there plan to continue working to refine it in an attempt to get "be proactive" in preventing overdoses among people who use drugs.
"It doesn't do much good to see the [overdose] data from last week and see a really bad week or last month and say it was a really bad month," Christiansen said. "We need to get ahead of those trends and help save the lives of people living with this this ultimately preventable disease."
Before this week, the predictive models have mostly been circulated internally among local partners confronting the ongoing overdose epidemic on the frontlines, Christiansen said. Harm reduction groups, as well as police, health departments, hospitals and first responders, have been alerted so they can prepare and have resources ready if there is an uptick in overdoses.
Tuesday's warning was a bit different, because it was the first time the model showed an uptick in three separate areas of the state. Because of the wide area of impact, the alert also was the first to be circulated among the public, with the hope that it would reach people who use drugs through either service providers or their loved ones.
"We need to give people affected by a more potent or contaminated drug supply the warning and the tools to get ahead of it. It's just like we would with COVID-19," Christiansen said. "We need to see areas of high transmission so we can tell people to wear their masks, wash their hands more often, be cautious in large gatherings. There is no difference — we need to help people understanding the risks they're taking and the tools they have to prevent the worst outcomes."
The DHHR suggests that if you or a loved one uses drugs, do not use alone and have naloxone nearby. Naloxone can be obtained from your local pharmacy or health department. Call 1-844-HELP4WV to access treatment and recovery resources.
