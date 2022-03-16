Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia dropped below 1,000 Wednesday for the first time since July 9, 2020, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard.
The state had 872 active cases Wednesday, including 232 new cases reported overnight. That’s 220 fewer active cases than were reported Tuesday, according to the dashboard.
An additional 24 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,662.
As of Wednesday, 255 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including one child. That’s seven fewer patients than reported Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 72 patients were in intensive care units and 43 were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 62% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19. To date, nearly 57% of eligible residents report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.