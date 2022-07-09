West Virginia University Health System is launching an insurance company that next year will cover thousands of employees and their dependents. Coverage could be offered the following year to local employers.
Enrollees in Peak Health are expected to total about 40,000 starting Jan. 1, said Albert Wright Jr., president and CEO of WVU Health. Pittsburgh-based Highmark was the state’s largest insurer in 2019 with 109,000 enrollees, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Enrollment in the state Public Employees Insurance Agency totaled roughly 73,000 that year.
“Peak Health will become a third-party administrator for all our employees. What we’ll do for that first year is process all our own claims,” Wright said. “That will allow us to process out any bugs and make sure we know what we’re doing before we go public.”
Third-party administrators are companies that often operate under contracts to manage employee insurance claims and benefits for other companies. Highmark is the third-party administrator for WVU Health insurance plans, Wright said.
“Any insurance company in that role is really just an administrative middleman that marks up the cost of our health care, and that is often passed on to patients,” Wright said. “We’re trying to integrate all of that to be in the same system. When your provider and insurer are not integrated, they’re constantly negotiating back and forth. When they work together, have access to the same information, that negotiating is cut. The costs are cut. Those savings, we hope, will be passed on and lower the cost of care for individuals.”
Plans could open for local employers starting in 2024, said Ben Gerber, CEO of Peak Health and chief strategy officer with WVU Health. By then, Gerber said, the system hopes to be a Medicare Advantage provider, crucial given the graying of the state’s population. More than a fifth of West Virginians were 65 or older in 2020, the third highest share of state population in that group nationwide, according to census data. Only Maine and Florida had larger shares of people 65 or older.
Launched with minority buy-in from Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network, Peak is aimed at shifting WVU Health System’s focus to affordable, accessible and quality community health care, Wright said. Under the current model, financial gains are made when patients – or entire populations – are less healthy, Wright said. The less preventative care that’s available, the more avoidable visits there are to emergency departments, hospitals and urgent care facilities.
“So the sicker you are, the bigger the fees are and the more money you spend on services that go back to the insurance companies,” Wright said. “If we ever want to get to the point where we’re investing in significant health and wellness for entire communities — that means investing in housing, education, food accessibility as well as health care — then we have to get a different model. I believe this is that model.”
The savings and potential benefits, however, won’t come overnight, Gerber said. Once Peak Health has enrollees, the administrative cost for companies that use it will likely go down “immediately,” Gerber said.
“But unnecessary utilization of health services, long-term community health improvements, it’s going to take some time to get there and see those that progress,” he said.
Provider-sponsored health care networks aren’t new. Companies similar to Peak Health have been launched by small and large health care systems across the country going back to the 1970s and 1980s. They represent more than half of all health insurance products across the United States, according to a report on insurance enrollment from Atlantic Information Services.
The largest provider-sponsored network in the country is Kaiser Health, a California-based health system with services along the West Coast. Kaiser is an exception to most provider-sponsored networks, as most operate in “a local market,” according to a 2015 report from the American Hospital Association.
That study found provider-sponsored plans tended to have lower enrollment than other insurance plans but performed better “on quality and member satisfactions.”
Such plans have, as Gerber noted, led to improvements in community health, but it’s difficult to pin down an exact cause.
Geisinger Health Plan, the insurance side of Geisinger Health System, launched in Pennsylvania in the 1980s and grew to 100,000 enrollees by 1990. In 2016, Geisinger Health System saw decreases of 28% in emergency room visits for congestive heart failure, 13% in health spending by system employees and 19% in per-member costs due to fewer acute inpatient visits compared to years prior, according to the Healthcare Financial Management Association.
The American Hospital Association study found provider-sponsored plans were more likely to succeed if they had higher enrollment, with the optimum number being about 400,000.
That’s a lot of people for West Virginia, where more than 75% of patients are already governmental payers, meaning they’re covered by the state’s insurance plan or Medicaid or Medicare.
Wright said he’s aware of the challenges but believes the benefits will prove greater, including more investment from WVU Health and its affiliates in preventative care, specialist services and general wellness with savings passed on to patients, who likely will face increased health care costs over the next two years due to inflation.
The move also could save physicians and patients some headaches, since WVU Health and Peak will use the same patient portal, so the insurance company can see exactly what services a patient received and providers will know upfront what is covered.
Physicians, Wright said, will be able to focus more on health care — not insurance negotiations – translating to improved public health.
“The only way to ever truly focus on improving population health, on lowering the cost of health care and improving the quality is when the people that pay for the health care — the insurance company – and those who provide it are aligned,” Wright said. “We want to be on the same page when we make investments in someone’s health. We want to evolve so we’re investing in things that keep you healthier, and we believe [Peak] is going to help us do just that.”