Helicopter crashes in Logan County Logan Banner Jun 22, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media 1 of 2 Buy Now Emergency crews respond to a helicopter crash Wednesday evening at W.Va. 17 on Blair Mountain. Dylan Vidovich | HD Media Buy Now A Vietnam-era UH-1B Huey helicopter prepares to land at the Logan County Airport on June 26, 2021. DYLAN VIDOVICH | HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOGAN COUNTY -- A helicopter crashed at W.Va. Route 17 on Blair Mountain about 5 p.m. Wednesday. Multiple emergency crews responded to the crash. Reporter Dylan Vidovich is on the scene and said wreckage landed in the road and nearby grass. The medical examiner has arrived on scene. The tail number N98F matches the Marpat Aviation-owned Bell UH-1B Huey Helicopter that served in the Vietnam War.No information has been released about the crash. Check back later for more information on this developing story. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesTown Center mall owner files injunction to stop demolitionPSC approves task force to consider why coal-fired plants aren't operating at higher capacity levelsCharleston City Council OKs turfing 10 athletic fieldsWest Virginia Commerce Secretary Gaunch announces retirementRenaissance Circle shooting death 'justifiable,' prosecutor saysEx-delegate Evans to serve prison time for Jan. 6 actionsDonna Willis: What can we do about a country in decline? (Opinion)Dear Abby: Young adult's life turned upside down by revelationKanawha Family Court Judge Douglas has close call with gunshot89th West Virginia Open: Kidwell grabs early lead, Obecny, Brand, Bradshaw looming See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 23, 2022 Daily Mail WV Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says