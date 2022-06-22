Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

LOGAN COUNTY -- A helicopter crashed at W.Va. Route 17 on Blair Mountain about 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

Multiple emergency crews responded to the crash. 

Reporter Dylan Vidovich is on the scene and said wreckage landed in the road and nearby grass. The medical examiner has arrived on scene. 

The tail number N98F matches the Marpat Aviation-owned Bell UH-1B Huey Helicopter that served in the Vietnam War.

No information has been released about the crash. Check back later for more information on this developing story. 

