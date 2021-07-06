He’s no pushover boss, this Jim Cowie fellow.
“I am tough,” says the Suzi’s Hamburgers co-owner. “I work seven days a week, and I’ve worked hard all my life. So, if you’re someone who has to have your phone on you and respond to a new text all the time, or take three and four smoke breaks an hour, this isn’t the place for you.”
For decades, tough love worked well enough for Cowie and wife, Susan. Before starting South Charleston’s Suzi’s in 1982, he managed 72 stores for a national chain.
“Not one time did I have to close a restaurant because of a shortage of help,” he said.
Now, Cowie’s restaurant is closed three days a week, but Cowie is bending — big time.
On Tuesday, the shuttered-for-the-day establishment carried a large sign advertising $13.50 to $15 an hour, as it has for the past three weeks or so. The $13.50 is for people who come in at the convenient hour of 6:30 a.m. Combat pay of $15 an hour is reserved for the hardy souls who make the biscuits at 3 a.m. Cowie, 75, of Pinch, is in the kitchen at 1:30 a.m. each day.
Fifteen dollars an hour is a proposed federal minimum wage, advocated by progressives, but the minimum wage in West Virginia $8.75. Cowie is knuckling under simply because he has no choice.
“We haven’t been able to hire anybody because of this unemployment [enhancement],” he said. “We couldn’t wait until people were completely out of money and start closing another day. They’ll come back to work when they get hungry.”
They already are. Cowie said he hired four people in the past week. “I think it’s going to get better,” he allowed, in a calmer moment.
The four new hires are perhaps proof of what Kelly Allen and other economic experts are saying — pay a living wage, and fast-food, retail and service workers will respond. Some service business owners are holding the line, though — hoping that, when the last of the COVID-19 relief is spent, workers will return to those low-paying jobs.
“Research shows that people do not choose unemployment benefits in lieu of a good job with good benefits,” said Allen, the executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy.
There are other factors at work, she said. Summer day camps might not still be up and running, for instance, because of continued COVID-19 complications.
Statistics are hopeful. In West Virginia, unemployment decreased from 5.8% to 5.5% in May. The unemployment rate peaked in April 2020 at 15.6% and is now 10.1 percentage points lower. The national jobs report showed an increase of 850,000 for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 706,000.
Dan Reed is still waiting on the magic elixir of enhanced unemployment expiration. He says he and wife, Jessica, are having a terrible time hiring people. They own Happy Days Café, on D Street in South Charleston.
“My wife and I — well, really my wife more than me, because I have a full-time job — is here from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. We had a husband and wife take a job,” Dan Reed said. “We thought that would be good. They worked one day, which was great, then 30 minutes late the next day, then, two days later, called off by text.”
He tells a similar tale about a wayward cook and a scenario in which he is flooded with applicants who never show up for interviews. Another area fast-food manager said Tuesday that prospective employees don’t possess identification.
This all may be true, but perhaps fast-food workers are finally realizing their power, Allen said.
“We do live in a capitalistic system,” she said, “under which, if you need more workers, you raise wages or make the job more appealing in other ways.”
A Tuesday visitor to Happy Days blamed the enhanced unemployment benefits, but also the lure of out-of-state work. Steve Barker, 75, of the Spring Hill neighborhood of South Charleston, spends part of his time in suburban Cincinnati, where radio ads advertise factory work for $26 an hour and FedEx engagements for $22 an hour. It’s a sentiment echoed by Brandi Good, a recruiter for Adecco, a temp agency.
“We’re seeing a little bit of an uptick in applicants, but not much. Most places only want to pay $8.75 to $12 an hour. That’s not a living wage. The minimum wage in Atlanta is $19 an hour,” Good said.
Greg Atkinson, vice president of Tudor’s Biscuit World, says his company’s starting salary is $9 an hour but can be adjusted modestly upward, depending on skill and experience. The company offers a one-time bonus of $100 if a present employee recruits another. He is nowhere near Cowie’s salary level. Neither is Reed’s place, but it’s a fledgling family enterprise.
“Obviously, if somebody can make more money to stay at home and not work, it’s a disincentive not to. There’s also some ripple effects to that. If I have a child, maybe I can’t find child care because the day care people can’t find help,” Atkinson said. “I do want to say that we’re fortunate and blessed to have some of the hardest-working folks who have stuck with us through this situation and are still taking care of our folks every day.”
Tami Wilson, 53, works at Happy Days and has been a waitress for 30 years, including 20 at The Farm Table, a now-closed South Charleston establishment. The work isn’t easy, she said, but she loves making tips. That’s why she’s hoping the labor freeze thaws soon, so she can go back to working weekends and making tips.
“I’d like to see us get some more people so we can get some more hours,” Wilson said. “What I love about the job is, every day you’re going home with money in your pocket [tips], and you meet a lot of good people.”