Cally Webb, of Barboursville, right, her daughter Reagan Knight, 7, and Jessica Wiley, of Barboursville, cross the field together as the Vintage Pride 15th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show takes place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Barboursville.
Event organizer Tony Woodrum, left, works on an Economy Tractor with Brady Lowe, of Chesapeake, as the Vintage Pride 15th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show takes place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Barboursville.
Paisley Fannin, 6, of Huntington, pours a cup of lemonade for one of her customers as the Vintage Pride 15th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show takes place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Barboursville.
Noah Morrison, of Barboursville, right, and his nephew Trent Morrison, 2, ride across the field together as the Vintage Pride 15th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show takes place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — Relics of days gone by filled the field on Farmdale Road in Barboursville on Saturday, as the 15th annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show took place.
The free event featured antique tractors, hit-miss engines, farm machinery and a swap meet for vintage collectors and enthusiasts.
It took place at the location that usually houses the Barboursville Farmer's Market, which billed the event as one "started by family and friends to carry on our heritage and memories of our ancestors."
Along with the display of farm machinery, there were also concessions and arts and crafts vendors.
The day was capped off with a tractor parade at 4 p.m.
