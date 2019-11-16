High-flying Asian goose hanging with Canadian crew in WV lowlands

A member of an Asian goose species known for migrating over the Himalayan Mountains at altitudes in excess of 20,000 feet is spending time at a more down-to-earth locale along the Ohio River in Wood and Pleasants counties.
In early October, birders first observed a rare — for this continent, anyway — bar-headed goose keeping company with a flock of Canada geese on a pond along the West Virginia side of the Ohio near Willow Island Lock and Dam in Pleasants County. Since then, the high-flying waterfowl has also been seen on the river or in nearby corn fields in the company of a flock of Canada geese just downriver from Waverly in Wood County.
"In the Waverly area, it had been spotted behind a residential area along the edge of the river," said Michael Schramm, visitor services manager for the Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge. With the refuge's visitor center and headquarters building located only a few miles downstream from Waverly, Schramm decided to try photographing the exotic goose one day last week.
After receiving permission from homeowners to walk through their yards in search of the goose, Schramm left the shoreline community empty handed. But shortly after returning to his vehicle and beginning to drive away, he spotted a large flock of Canada geese feeding in the rain in a recently harvested corn field, and decided to take a closer look.
Sure enough, a bird with the bar-headed goose's bright orange legs, feet and beak and distinctive double row of dark feathers at the rear of its head was seen dining with its North American friends.
Schramm said he got within about 80 feet of the goose and began taking photos, one of which appears on the refuge's Facebook page.
The bar-headed goose, still in the company of a large flock of Canada geese, was seen again on Thursday in a field behind a pond near Willow Island Lock and Dam by those taking part in a Mountwood Bird Club outing.
Since the breeding range of the bar-headed goose extends southward from Mongolia, across the Himalayan Mountains and into western China, Tibet and India, its rare appearances in the United States are generally attributed to escapes from zoos and wildlife parks.
The goose species is famous for having the ability to fly steadily and rapidly despite the low-oxygen conditions it encounters while winging its way over the Himalayan Mountains, a feat they can accomplish in seven hours, at altitudes as high as 23,920 feet.
"The assumption is that this bar-headed goose escaped from a zoo," said Schramm. "It's conceivable that it came here on its own, but very unlikely. Even if it is an escapee, I'm excited to have seen it. It had to have flown more than 100 miles to get here from the nearest zoos."
There has been at least one earlier West Virginia sighting of a bar-headed goose, which didn't end well for the waterfowl. "A hunter killed one in the state about 20 years ago," Schramm said.
Schramm said it should be possible for the bar-headed goose to continue to survive in the wild with its new North American companions. "Canada geese don't seem to care whether other species of geese stay with the flock," he said.
And, who knows? "It might find another escapee from its species some day," he said.