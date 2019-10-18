High-profile opioid settlement talks hit snags

CLEVELAND -- A dramatic 11th-hour effort to settle landmark opioid litigation appeared to be stalling Friday afternoon with the sides far apart on several key issues.
Summoned to court by U.S. District Court Judge Dan Aaron Polster, four state attorneys general and corporate executives were facing strong opposition from other officials over a proposed $50 billion bid to settle thousands of lawsuits and head off the first federal trial of the U.S. opioid epidemic.
"As of right now, 4:10 p.m., there is no settlement," said Paul Hanly, a lead attorney for cities and counties that sued the drug industry.
Hanly said there had been no progress in persuading three major drug distributors -- McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen -- to increase their settlement offer from $18 billion over 18 years in a deal that would release them not only from the first trial, brought by two Ohio counties, but from an estimated 2,400 lawsuits brought by other local and state governments.
Nor, he said, had a fourth defendant, Teva Pharmaceuticals, budged off its offer of a few hundred million dollars plus a large contribution in anti-addiction drugs.
There has been little negotiation with Walgreens, a fifth defendant, he said.
Johnson & Johnson is also part of that settlement proposal, agreeing to contribute $4 billion in a much shorter time frame.
"We've had a long day of discussions" with the companies and the attorneys general, Hanly said. "So we are fully prepared to open before the jury at 9 a.m. on Monday."
The attorneys representing the local governments suing the drug industry also have disagreements with the state attorneys general over how to distribute payments from a settlement deal.
"The attorneys general are attempting to decide among themselves how to allocate the money," said Paul Farrell, who represents two West Virginia counties expected to be the second case lined up for trial.
Farrell said the distributors also have proposed leaving the state of West Virginia out of any monetary settlement, on the theory that the state has previously settled with the three companies for a total of $73 million.
Talks were continuing Friday afternoon and might proceed into the evening, Hanly and other attorneys said. Informal conversations might occur over the weekend, but no formal negotiations are scheduled, he added.
The prescription opioid epidemic has taken more than 200,000 lives over the past two decades, and another 200,000 people have succumbed to overdoses of heroin and illegal fentanyl.
Lawyers and corporate executives began the day in Judge Dan Aaron Polster's courtroom on the 18th floor of the courthouse, then decamped to separate rooms on two floors. Chief executives of the three large distributors - McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen, all in the top 16 companies of the Fortune 500 list - were on hand, along with representatives from Teva Pharmaceuticals and Henry Schein Medical. A representative for Walgreens, the sixth defendant, was in a separate room.
The attorneys for counties, cities, Native American tribes and other groups that have sued the drug industry remained in the courtroom. Attorneys general were in yet another room.
Peter Weinberg, an attorney for Cuyahoga and Summit counties, expressed optimism earlier in the day that some kind of settlement could be arranged.
"In terms of what's on the table and the details of that, I think we can get a long way toward" a deal, he said.
Polster was taking an active part in the effort, according to attorneys, shuttling from room to room aiding in the discussions. For nearly two years, he has been encouraging a negotiated settlement to the sprawling dispute.
All sides have much to gain if that happens. For states, cities and counties, a deal would speed badly needed cash and medication to communities that have been paying for drug treatment, emergency services and law enforcement costs of the crisis. An agreement would avert years of delays connected to multiple trials and subsequent appeals.
The companies would end thousands of lawsuits that are costing them millions of dollars in legal fees and continuous negative publicity. Trials in open court also could bring out additional damaging information about how they handled narcotics.
Complicating the negotiations is feuding between the states and municipalities over control of the litigation. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, R, supported by several other states, unsuccessfully argued in appellate court to stop the federal litigation and give control of the issues to state attorneys general.
Another snag may be fees for those private lawyers who would claim a substantial portion of any settlement after years of working on the lawsuits.
Defendants not involved in the current negotiations, such as pharmacy chains CVS, Rite-Aid and others, still could face trials in the future.