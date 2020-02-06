High water closes schools, roads in Southern West Virginia

A second day of heavy rain produced small stream flooding across much of Southern West Virginia on Thursday, temporarily closing more than 40 roads with high water or mudslides, prompting officials in six county school systems to halt classes early and send students home.
According to the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the flooding caused no known injuries or deaths and did not require the establishment of emergency shelters.
McDowell County appeared to have borne the brunt of problems caused by high water, which swept through portions of Welch, War, Bradshaw, Berwind and Coalwood. The McDowell County Commission issued a countywide emergency declaration early Thursday morning, after the county’s rain-saturated hills began shedding more than two inches of new overnight rain.
The Dry Fork River at Bradshaw rose to more than three feet above flood stage by late Thursday afternoon, as did the Bluestone River at Spanishburg and Indian Creek near Red Sulphur Springs in Monroe County, according to the National Weather Service.
Among state and federal highways blocked by high water were U.S. 52 and W.Va. 16 at Welch, W.Va. 83 between Bartley and English in McDowell County, W.Va. 63 at Caldwell in Greenbrier County, and W.Va. 112 near Ingleside in Mercer County.
Students were sent home before noon in Summers, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh and Wyoming counties, and will remain at home today, except in Raleigh County, which had posted a two-hour delay for Friday.
Most Southern West Virginia rivers are expected to crest by early today, according to the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The Tug Fork is expected to surpass its flood stage at Williamson, most of which is protected by floodwalls.
Light rain was expected to continue into early Friday in the southern counties and then join in a statewide transition to snow.
In the Charleston area, 1 to 2 inches of wet, heavy snow was expected to fall by midday today, according to the National Weather Service.