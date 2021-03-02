Sunny skies prevailed across West Virginia on Tuesday following widespread small stream flooding on Monday, hastening the evaporation of moisture from waterlogged hillsides and making mop-up chores a bit more tolerable for those with flood-damaged homes.
But Tuesday was also a day of new flooding, despite the sunshine, as several rivers receiving outflow from rain-swollen streams on Monday also surged out of their banks. While the new flooding did affect a number of homes and businesses and blocked roads, no fatalities or serious injuries were reported.
In Kanawha County, the Coal River at Tornado reached its highest level in 52 years, cresting at 30.79 feet — more than 5 feet above flood stage. The high water damaged numerous homes along the Coal and its backwaters between the Tornado area and St. Albans, and temporarily blocked Coal River Road and Smith Creek Road, while a portion of Strawberry Road near Lower Falls was impassible throughout the day.
At his home on a bank of the Coal River along Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Albans on Tuesday, Bill Currey watched as his sump pump approached the halfway mark in removing seven feet of Coal River water and silt from his basement. A walkway leading from his deck to a floating dock could not be seen, and a vintage pickup truck, the floor of its cab bearing a damp high water mark, sun-dried in a mud-caked driveway.
“I like the Coal River,” said Currey, chairman and co-founder of the Coal River Group, a watershed group devoted to restoring and promoting the Coal River and its tributaries. “But not in my house.”
“Everything in my basement’s destroyed,” he said. “Even the things, stuff I’d hung from the ceiling to protect from high water, are gone. I’ve been in this house since 2003, and gone through a few floods, but this is by far the highest the water has gotten.”
At the Coal River Bridge at Tornado on Tuesday, a crew from the U.S. Geological Survey was operating an acoustic current doppler profiler — a pontoon-mounted radar emitter and receiver — to gauge the river’s speed and volume. Radar pulses emitted from the device ping off flood debris at a variety of depths as it is pulled back and forth across the river from the bridge deck. A hand-held radar gun is also used to calculate river speed by tracking debris traveling on its surface. Temperature readings are also taken.
At one point Monday, as the river approached its crest, the Coal River’s volume at Tornado exceeded 30,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), according to the USGS hydrologic technicians. By Tuesday afternoon, it had dropped below 14,000 cfs.
Data collected by the technicians using the instrument are used to more precisely estimate stream flow at various river levels, according to Jeremy White, who supervises hydrologic technicians at the USGS’s Water Sciences Resource Center in Charleston.
Real-time data on precipitation, stream depth, stream flow and other information from thousands of gauges maintained by the USGS with help from cooperating agencies, is available to anyone by visiting waterdata @usgs.gov.
Elsewhere in West Virginia on Tuesday, the Tug Fork River at Kermit in Mingo County surged more than 10 feet above flood stage early in the day, cresting at 46.71 feet — a level not seen since 1984. High water and slides blocked U.S. 52 and other roads providing access to the town early Tuesday.
According to U.S. Geological Survey river gauge data, at stages above 46 feet, water from the Tug Fork begins to enter businesses on the south side of W.Va. 40/Virginia Street, and homes between the river and the railroad tracks paralleling it.
In Mason County, the Ohio River at Point Pleasant had surpassed its 40-foot flood stage by more than 5 feet by mid-afternoon on Tuesday, and was expected to crest at 46.71 feet shortly before midnight.
River gauge readings above 46 feet at Point Pleasant generally produce flooding on W.Va. 2 south of the floodwall-protected city, and along Old U.S. 35 south of Henderson. The predicted crest at more than 6 feet above flood stage was last exceeded in 2018, when the Ohio rose to 47 feet at the Mason County city.
In Huntington, the Ohio River had risen 2.92 feet above its 50-foot flood stage by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and was expected to crest at 53 feet early Wednesday. The Ohio last exceeded 53 feet in Huntington in 2018, when the river crested at 53.18 feet.
In Charleston, the Kanawha River late Monday crested at 29.71 feet — a few inches short of its 30-foot flood stage, and by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, had dropped nearly 7 feet.
While Magic Island and its playground gear began to emerge from the Kanawha’s high water in Charleston on Tuesday, clean-up from runoff flooding on the city’s West Side was in full swing. The city established a cleaning supplies distribution site at Washington Street West and Beatrice Street on Tuesday afternoon, which will reopen on Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m.