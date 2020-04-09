High winds, hail and high water mark cold front's sweep through area

Combine high wind with heavy rain, add some thunder and lightning, and follow that up with a pinch of frost, a little sunshine and a possible trace of snow, and what do you have? A mess.
That's what the people who work at Moses Auto Group's used car dealership in St. Albans might say.
Thunderstorms swept across much of the western half of West Virginia on Wednesday and early Thursday, producing brief torrential rain in some locales and hail in a variety of dimensions in others.
The storm's most severe damage took place in St. Albans, at Moses Auto Group's used car sales operation on the 2100 block of MacCorkle Avenue. There, at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a 70- to 80-mph burst of straight-line wind ripped the roof off the concrete-block building and blew out its front walls.
By Thursday afternoon, two cars remained buried in the building's rubble, while the contents of a nearby conference room, now open-roofed, appeared undisturbed, with chairs neatly arranged around a table, and a tray of pamphlets remaining intact on a counter.
"It's a total loss," said Jeremy Nelson, Moses Auto Group's director of operations. "The whole building was destroyed. I am thankful that it happened when no one was in the building and no one was hurt."
The destruction of the building was the result of "straight-line winds associated with the strongest segment of a line of thunderstorms that came through with the cold front," said meteorologist James Zvolensky, of the National Weather Service's Charleston Forecast Office.
St. Albans was among several sites that experienced minor flooding from the storm, with most high water occurring in streets near St. Albans High School.
Hail was more widespread.
"Across West Virginia, it ranged from the size of peas to golf balls," Zvolensky said.
Inch-deep accumulations of hail briefly turned lawns from green to white in the Buffalo area of Putnam County and at sites along the Doddridge-Ritchie county line.
Hailstones approaching the size of golf balls descended on the Oak Hill area of Fayette County while, in Kanawha County, hail the size of plump blueberries fell on Spring Hill Mountain, in South Charleston, and on the hillsides behind Marmet.
Between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Thursday, high winds swept through the Kanawha Valley, peaking at speeds of 70 to 80 mph in the Hurricane-Teays Valley-St. Albans area, according to Zvolensky. Bursts of the straight-line winds damaged roofs, blew away carports and storage sheds, and uprooted trees, which, in turn, fell atop houses, vehicles and power lines.
Eight to 10 houses were damaged in the vicinity of Valley Park, between Teays Valley and aptly named Hurricane, while a house in the Liberty area of Putnam County lost its roof to the high winds.
Although thunderstorms moved out of the area by late Thursday, more examples of extreme weather were inbound. Snow was expected to fall on the state's eastern mountains early Friday, with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the forecast for Snowshoe Mountain, in Pocahontas County, and an inch or so expected in the mountain towns of Elkins and Davis.
Most of western West Virginia is included in a freeze warning for late Friday night and early Saturday morning, when overnight lows of about 30 degrees are expected. By Saturday afternoon, though, temperatures are expected to moderate into the low 60s in the Charleston area, under sunny skies.