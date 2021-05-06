Representatives of more than 400 Division of Highways employees are asking the state Public Employees Grievance Board to rule in their favor in a grievance regarding a more than three-year delay in complying with a 2017 law directing the division to address high turnover and high vacancy rates in Highways by revamping its hiring process and rewriting job titles and pay grade classifications to improve rates of pay.
In a brief to the grievance board, the grievants say they should be made whole for lost wages during the more than three-year delay in implementing the law.
In December 2017, Highways submitted a preliminary plan to the state Personnel Board, raising pay in the nine lowest pay classifications, a plan that the brief notes increased pay for fewer than 150 of the division’s more than 5,300 employees.
The board accepted the plan conditionally, with the stipulation that the division submit the comprehensive plan required by law within 90 days.
The comprehensive plan was finally submitted to the board and approved in August 2020.
The brief notes that during a Level III grievance hearing, former Secretary of Transportation and Commissioner of Highways Tom Smith testified, “What I proposed was something that could be created similar to what I was used to as a federal employee.”
Smith, who had more than 37 years’ experience as an engineer with the Federal Highways Administration, was fired by Gov. Jim Justice in March 2019 before he could complete overseeing the new classification plan.
That April, the brief notes, then-House Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, sent a letter to newly appointed Transportation Secretary Byrd White raising concerns about the ongoing delays in implementing the new system.
“It is disheartening to learn that a year and half later, these special hiring procedures have still not been fully implemented. Some DOH employees have been guaranteed raises that they have not received. In addition, there are concerns that increases and pay adjustments are not equal across the paygrade spectrum.”
Miley added, “I respectfully request that these special hiring procedures be finalized as soon as possible and that salary adjustments be made as soon as possible to provide an incentive to new employees, to help retain our current hardworking DOH employees and to ensure that all state road workers are treated fairly.”
Under the plan approved in August 2020, Highways moved from a traditional job-content classification system to a points-method system.
Under that system, each job is assigned points in a number of categories relating to the amount of skill, experience and education needed to perform the job, as well as the amount of responsibility and effort required, and the working conditions that the position entails.
Highways officials at the time said the points system is used by the federal government for job classification.