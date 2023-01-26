Halltown Memorial Chapel, near Harper's Ferry, is one of just 35 Black churches out of 1,267 applicants to receive funds for preservation and restoration from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Halltown Memorial Chapel Association | Courtesy photo
A historic West Virginia church built by Black residents less than 40 years into post-slavery America has been awarded funds toward ensuring its legacy remains intact.
Located a few miles west of the site of John Brown's 1859 raid on the armory at Harper's Ferry, Halltown Memorial Chapel, in Halltown, was constructed in 1901 by Black volunteer carpenters and stonemasons living in Jefferson County, according to an application to the National Register of Historic Places and the Jefferson County Historic Landmarks Commission.
Recently, the National Trust for Historic Preservation selected the building as one of just 35 Black churches out of 1,267 applicants from across the country to receive a share of $4 million for preservation efforts as part of the first round of its $20 million "Preserving Black Churches" program.
Formerly known as the Halltown Union Colored Sunday School, the one-story, 40 foot-by-50 foot limestone chapel in Gothic Revival Style served all denominations.
The chapel was constructed at the urging of the Black community, who were in need of their own place of worship in the area. Heeding their call, West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Daniel B. Lucas eventually detached a parcel of land from his Rion Estate for construction.
The chapel, alongside the neighboring Halltown Colored Free School, which was built in 1870 by freed slave Thomas Edwards, was a community pillar, said Phillip Braxton, president of theHalltown Memorial Chapel Association.
"It represents the determination of the Black community to have a place to worship and educate their children," said Braxton.
The house of worship was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984 and the school followed in 2004.
"The chapel is a small structure of the Gothic Revival, that is cathedral-like in appearance and which has a commanding, almost stately presence," the register application reads. "There is certainly no other edifice in the county that has the same architectural feeling, and it is believed to be a unique in design in the state of West Virginia."
For Braxton, preserving and restoring the church has been a lifelong endeavor.
Written above a stained glass window above the front door to the church is an inscription, recorded in memory of his aunt, Edna Shelton, herself the descendant of a founding member, who died as a toddler.
Braxton remembers his mother, Olive Braxton, working hard just to keep the church operating.
"She would spend days out there with soup and sandwiches just to get funds to keep the chapel going," Braxton said. "My mom was my inspiration for getting involved and keeping it going to the point it is today."
The church saw regular use until 1967, and for the past 32 years, Phillip Braxton, who grew up just two houses away, has made his mother's mission his own.
"It's just incredible," Braxton said. "To get through that process with so much competition is really great."
"I want [the community] to feel good about the fact it's there for them to use," Braxton added. "It was for the community. Anyone that had a legitimate purpose to use it, we'd open it up."
Over the next nine months or so, Braxton and other members of the association will be tasked with addressing lead paint issues, replacing a rotted and decayed floor, resurfacing plaster on interior walls, repainting the exterior, attending to window woodwork, and restoring an original organ, among other pursuits.
Braxton said the chance to finally address those issues came at right moment.
"I was just telling my wife, I think 32 years might be long enough. But just about the time I was getting ready to throw in the towel, this comes through," Braxton said with a laugh. "It just shows that last two minutes of a ball game really matter."