City of Huntington Attorney Scott Damron appears Wednesday in Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles’ courtroom in a case against William Michael Balser, left.

 COURTNEY HESSLER

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A homeowner who was sued by the City of Huntington to close down a West Huntington recovery home denied having bad intentions for the property.

Reentry & Recovery Limited Co., business and homeowner William Michael Balser, and Amanda McMullen, Balser’s wife who is listed as a member of the company, were named in a lawsuit filed last week by the city. The city wants an injunction allowing it to evict occupants of the home at 2240 Washington Ave. after discovering it did not have electricity.

