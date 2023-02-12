HUNTINGTON — A homeowner who was sued by the City of Huntington to close down a West Huntington recovery home denied having bad intentions for the property.
Reentry & Recovery Limited Co., business and homeowner William Michael Balser, and Amanda McMullen, Balser’s wife who is listed as a member of the company, were named in a lawsuit filed last week by the city. The city wants an injunction allowing it to evict occupants of the home at 2240 Washington Ave. after discovering it did not have electricity.
During a court hearing Wednesday, Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles issued a temporary injunction to clear the home of residents.
Balser, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, is currently housed at the North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County, serving time for a probation violation under a 2015 Wood County indictment for a drug-related charge. Balser said people have been trying to clear the home for weeks but have been unsuccessful. Balser offered city attorney Scott Damron a key to the house to do it himself.
“At one time they were (tenants and paying rent),” Balser said. “My wife has tried several times to get them to leave, but she’s afraid of a couple of the guys because they’ve got some rather harsh charges.”
Huntington officials were alerted to the issue via the city’s 311 nonemergency app, which allows residents to send complaints for the city.
The home is licensed as a sober living home, but in January the city received complaints about trash, rats and a trailer on the front lawn. Through investigation, city inspectors found the home had no electricity even though the home was occupied, Damron said.
“We don’t know if it was originally a sober living home and now people are squatting there, or if they are renters of Mr. Balser,” he said.
Whoever is living in the home — with Balser’s permission or not — is putting themselves and surrounding neighbors at risk for fire, as the occupants will seek dangerous heat sources to stay warm, Damron said.
Damron asked Chiles to give the city permission to vacate the property until electricity is returned. The city also wants permission to inspect the property to issue a certificate of occupancy, the standard for all rental properties in the city.
Balser said he was not going to reopen the home as a sober living property, but he worried about the cost the city’s actions would have on him as a homeowner. He asked the court for 30 days to have a friend get the trailer moved off the property and to plywood the lower level of the house.
Damron said he would be willing to give Balser some time to board the property, but he is concerned the same people will return to the home at a later time. Balser said he would get a key to the home to the city so officials can go into the home to make sure it remains unoccupied.
The temporary retaining order will expire in 30 days, which Chiles said would give Balser time to get the property vacant and secured. Chiles also ordered the occupants of the home be removed by the city immediately.
Balser’s wife did not appear at Wednesday’s hearing. She was served with the lawsuit Tuesday evening.
The parties will return to the courtroom at 10 a.m. March 14 for an update on the case.
While sympathetic with Balser’s situation, after the hearing Damron said people who operate sober living homes often don’t have the ability or experience to properly run the house and program. For the complaining neighbors, Damron hopes they feel the city responded quickly and decisively to protect their neighborhood.
While the order doesn’t require the city to offer assistance to the residents once they are removed, Damron said there are plans in place to help.
“We clearly don’t want to add to the homeless population, so I think we have an obligation to at least try to get them rehoused,” he said. “We don’t know their situation.”
Jan Rader, director of the Mayor’s Office of Public Health and Drug Control Policy, will take the lead on helping the residents find a proper recovery program. She is having discussions with the Huntington Area Wellness Center. The city will also offer guidance toward other resources to help the individuals, Damron said.
“They’re willing to work with these people if they’re willing to go into recovery to move into one of their facilities, so we’re not gonna put them out in the cold,” he said. “But they’ll probably take a day or two to get organized.”
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.