Members of the Hope Scholarship Board took the first step Wednesday in reinstating West Virginia’s nonpublic school voucher program.
Following the state Supreme Court’s ruling last Thursday dissolving the injunction placed on the program by a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge, state Treasurer Riley Moore called an emergency meeting of the Hope Scholarship Board for Wednesday afternoon in Kanawha City.
Board members voted unanimously to allow families who applied for the program and were deemed eligible to stay in the program. They will not need to apply a second time for the funds. The board also voted to award scholarship money retroactively to families who still enrolled their children in private schools, or homeschooled them, after the lower court placed the injunction on the program.
For families that were accepted into the program, enrolled their children into private or homeschooling, and then placed them into public schools during the same semester, Moore said those families will receive funds only for the time in which they were enrolled outside of the public school system. Families who were accepted into the program but whose children have attended public schools for the entirety of the current semester will not receive program funding for the fall semester.
Moore said payments to families will be dispersed no later than January, and the goal is to have the program fully functional by the time the spring semester begins.
“At the end of the day, we’re going to make everybody whole,” Moore said at a news conference before the meeting.
The treasurer said a majority of the families will receive one payment in full — covering the fall and spring semesters — sometime in the coming months.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is a Hope Scholarship Board member, thanked the Supreme Court for its ruling and said children and families should rest assured that they’ll be taken care of.
“All those individuals who were previously eligible for the Hope Scholarship are going to be able to get access to it,” he said.
Moore said the board and his office are not changing the plan for implementing the program following the court battles, and the work now is mainly “just trying to get back on track.”
More than 3,100 families already have been approved for the scholarship, Moore said. The board also is trying to approve applications that were submitted late.
“We do have a backlog of just over 250 or so applications that have not been approved that are pending [and] that we are going to work through,” he said.
Deputy Treasurer Amy Willard said during the meeting their goal is to get these families across the finish line.
“All the [applications] that we received by the date of the injunction, we [will] continue to try and get all the way through the process,” she said.
The state will be individually contacting each family that has been approved for the scholarship or has a pending application, Willard said.
While the Supreme Court has ruled in the state’s favor, the court has not released the full ruling on the case. Michelle Storage, associate general counsel for the Treasury Department, said the board will need to wait for that ruling to know of any further guidelines the program must adhere to.