Members of the Hope Scholarship Board took the first step Wednesday in reinstating West Virginia’s nonpublic school voucher program.

Following the state Supreme Court’s ruling last Thursday dissolving the injunction placed on the program by a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge, State Treasurer Riley Moore called an emergency meeting of the Hope Scholarship Board for Wednesday afternoon in Kanawha City.

Joe Severino covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or joe.severino@hdmediallc.com. Follow @jj_severino on Twitter.

