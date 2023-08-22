Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Thursday afternoon and evening for 17 western West Virginia counties, including Kanawha, Cabell and Putnam, where dangerously hot and humid conditions are predicted.

As a high pressure zone moves eastward and out of the area late Wednesday, ushering in a new warming trend, temperatures on Thursday afternoon are forecast to reach 98 in Huntington, 97 in Charleston and 94 in Parkersburg.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

