The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Thursday afternoon and evening for 17 western West Virginia counties, including Kanawha, Cabell and Putnam, where dangerously hot and humid conditions are predicted.
As a high pressure zone moves eastward and out of the area late Wednesday, ushering in a new warming trend, temperatures on Thursday afternoon are forecast to reach 98 in Huntington, 97 in Charleston and 94 in Parkersburg.
The combination of high-90s temperatures and accompanying elevated humidity levels could produce heat index values of up to 109 degrees on Thursday. according to the NWS. The extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or exercising outdoors. To help avoid heat-related illness, the NWS recommends avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, wearing light, loose-fitting clothing and drinking plenty of water. The weather service also reminds people not to leave pets or children inside of closed vehicles.
The United Way of Central West Virginia announced several cooling centers will be open Thursday in Charleston to offer relief from the heat. Those locations include the Kanawha City Community Center (9 a.m-9 p.m.), Manna Meal (7 a.m.-1 p.m.), the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (9 a.m.-9 p.m.), the North Charleston Community Center (9 a.m.-9 p.m.) and the Roosevelt Community Center (noon-8 p.m.).
Temperatures forecast for Friday in the excessive heat watch area are only slightly cooler than those predicted for Thursday. A high temperature of 97 degrees is in the forecast for Huntington on Friday, with Charleston expected to reach 95 and Parkersburg 92.
A cold front is expected to pass through the region late Friday, producing more seasonable temperatures for the weekend, with highs in the 80s.
