West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, presents a resolution to Melinda Kiss commemorating her late husband, Bob Kiss, on Thursday in the House chamber. Bob Kiss died in November 2021 after fighting cancer.
West Virginia lawmakers commemorated the life of former House of Delegates Speaker Bob Kiss Thursday evening at the state Capitol in Charleston.
Members of the House adopted a resolution commemorating Kiss’ life ahead of Gov. Jim Justice’s State of the State address Thursday. Justice’s speech had been delayed after the governor was diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this month.
Kiss, who is tied as the longest-serving House Speaker in state history, died in November after being treated for cancer. He was 63.
The House adopted the resolution commemorating Kiss’ life in the presence of his family — his widow, Melinda, and their sons, Cameron and Carter.
Kiss shared the title of being the longest-serving House Speaker with now-U.S. District Judge Robert “Chuck” Chambers, who left the House for the federal judicial bench in 1997.
Both men served in the position for 10 years — Chambers from 1987 to 1997 and Kiss from 1997 to 2007.
Chambers was among the former House speakers who escorted Kiss’ family into the House chamber to receive the resolution. Chambers and the Kisses were joined by former Speakers Tim Miley, current Supreme Court Justice Tim Armstead, and Robert Thompson. Lawmakers from Raleigh County, where Kiss lived, also joined the family.
Born in New Jersey, Kiss grew up across the United States because of his father’s job in the U.S. Air Force.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Ohio State University in 1979 and a law degree from OSU in 1982. He worked as an attorney for Gorman Sheatsley & Co. in Beckley after graduating from law school, and that is where he made his home and political career in West Virginia.
He was elected to the House nine times between 1988 and 2004. He left the Legislature in 2006 and began working at Bowles Rice in Charleston before returning to public service as former governor Earl Ray Tomblin’s Revenue Secretary from 2013 to 2017, when he returned to Bowles Rice.
In November, Chambers said Kiss was “immediately a star” when he came to the House of Delegates in 1988.
“Through all of that, what was so evident was his love for the state,” Chambers said. “That was revealed by his love of making good judgments on behalf of the people that he served. That sort of intangible legacy, to me, is what I’ll always remember, and have thought about many times over the years.”