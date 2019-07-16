House condemns Trump for racism; WV Reps. condemn Democrats instead

West Virginia’s Republican delegation in the House of Representatives deemed the president telling four women of color to “go back” to their countries of origin as not worthy of condemnation.
Three of those women are American born. All of them are members of Congress.
U.S. Reps. David McKinley, Alex Mooney and Carol Miller all voted against a resolution condemning as “racist” President Donald Trump’s statements that have “legitimized fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.”
Trump’s comments came Sunday when, speaking in reference to four freshman House lawmakers, he falsely claimed they all come from other countries and should go back to them.
“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” he wrote on Twitter.
Historically, Trump has made comments similar in tone, including referring to African nations as “shitholes,” saying that some neo-Nazi’s chanting anti-Semitic statements were “very fine people,” proposing bans of Muslim people from entering the United States, and similar episodes.
In a floor speech Tuesday, Miller called the resolution a “denouncement of the American values” and an “advancement of the socialist agenda.” She emphasized the need for a wall along the southern U.S. border and criticized Democrats for pushing useless legislation.
“I’ve had enough talk about tweets, squads, infighting, labels, and petty disagreements,” she said. “This resolution is a waste of time.”
Mooney said he agrees with Trump in that America “is the greatest country the world has ever seen” and criticized unspecified Democrats who want to turn America into a “socialist” country.
“Instead of passing another resolution falsely attacking President Donald Trump, Congress should come together and work with the President to secure the border,” he said. “It is disappointing to hear politicians on the other side of the aisle continually attack American ideals and values without any Congressional Resolutions condemning them.”
His spokesman did not respond to inquiries as to what about the attacks is false or what comments by Democrats "attack American ideals and values."
McKinley stopped short of calling the comments racist, but said they’re something akin to a gaffe from the president, attributable to pressure and scrutiny from Democrats and the media.
“It appears this pressure must have gotten the best of him with his inarticulate and counterproductive response over the weekend,” he said. “We can highlight the extreme positions of the Democrats without resorting to comments like these. Both sides should tone down the rhetoric.”