The 2023 Laurel Fork Falconry tour schedule is filling up quickly. Anyone who would like an Educational Program about birds of prey from Collin Waybright, a master class falconer, can sign up by emailing or calling. It’s great for private and public events like festivals, schools, libraries and 4-H.

Waybright recently added Lance, a peregrine falcon, to his family of birds presented in the show. Other raptors in the show include Rico the red-tailed hawk, Charleston the barred owl, and Eddy the Harris’ hawk.

