An integral part of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been named the recipient of the 2021 Spirit of the Valley Award.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer is this year’s honoree for the award, which is given by the YMCA of Kanawha Valley and recognizes a community member who exemplifies community service. Hoyer, director of the state COVID-19 interagency task force, served with the National Guard for more than 30 years.
“Major General Hoyer exemplifies the Spirit of the Valley,” campaign chairman Greg Burton said in a news release. “His entire career has been about service, but throughout the past year, we’ve seen him take on a whole new challenge and lead us through an extraordinary year.”
Hoyer was appointed adjutant general of the National Guard in 2011, serving in the role until his retirement late last year. Hoyer has since joined the Office of Strategic Initiatives at West Virginia University as a senior consultant.
Under Hoyer’s watch, the National Guard not only assisted the state as it navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic, but also continued to oversee the RISE West Virginia flood recovery program.
“Last year, we recognized West Virginia’s front-line workers as the collective Spirit of the Valley honoree,” YMCA of Kanawha Valley President and CEO Sarah Bolyard said in a statement. “We experienced firsthand the pandemic’s impact, and now as we work to recover and return to some level of normalcy, recognizing one of the leaders most responsible for West Virginia’s strong response is fitting. We’re truly grateful for his tireless work.”
Hoyer will be formally honored during a Sept. 15 luncheon at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.