Humanities Council Little Lectures: May and June lectures go digital

The West Virginia Humanities Council’s next two Little Lectures will be broadcast on YouTube, Facebook, and the council’s website, wvhumanities.org, instead of being held at the historic MacFarland-Hubbard House in Charleston.
The council’s website and social media channels will premiere a lecture by Nancy Bruns on “The History of Salt in the Kanawha Valley” at 2 p.m. on May 31. Bruns is a seventh-generation saltmaker and the co-owner of J.Q. Dickinson Salt Works in Malden. The Salt Works were recently featured in a Los Angeles Times article when it was discovered that the prestigious Huntington Library in Pasadena, California, had purchased a large number of the Dickinson records dating back before the Civil War, from an unknown buyer at auction.
Dr. Billy Joe Peyton’s lecture will premiere late next month, at 2 p.m. on June 21. He will speak about “East Enders: Architectural Heirlooms in Charleston’s Oldest Neighborhood,” chronicling the historic character of the East End and the fight to save many historic homes from ruin and demolition in the 1970s. Peyton is an acclaimed historian and scholar who teaches at West Virginia State University.
Earlier in the year, in response to COVID-19, the council moved its first two 2020 Little Lectures (traditionally held in March and April) to August and September, respectively.
For more information visit www.wvhumanities.org or contact Kyle Warmack at 304-346-8500 or warmack@ wvhumanities.org.