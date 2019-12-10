Humanities Council seeking grant proposals

The West Virginia Humanities Council announces its upcoming Feb. 1, 2020, grant deadline for three grant categories:
- Major grants, which are awarded twice a year for projects requesting up to $20,000.
- Fellowships of $3,000, which are awarded annually for scholarly research projects.
- Minigrants, which are awarded four times a year for projects requesting $1,500 or less.
The Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, serves West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities. A variety of matching grants are offered by the Humanities Council year-round to nonprofit organizations in West Virginia that support educational programming.
Grant guidelines and applications are available on the Humanities Council website, wvhumanities.org. For information, contact Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or riebe@wvhumanities.org.