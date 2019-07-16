Humanities Council seeks grant proposals

The West Virginia Humanities Council is seeking proposals for its Sept. 1 grant deadline. Four grant categories will be offered to nonprofit organizations that support educational programming. Applicants must allow 12 weeks between the Sept. 1 deadline and the start of the project.
- Major grants. This category supports public programs including, but not limited to, lectures, school projects, symposia, panel discussions, reading and discussion series, exhibits, re-enactments, and conferences. Major grant proposals may request up to $20,000.
- Media grants. This category supports the planning, scripting and production of audio or video materials, websites or a newspaper series. Media grant proposals may request up to $20,000.
- Publication grants. This category supports the production phase of completed manuscripts on West Virginia topics in the humanities, or manuscripts by West Virginia authors on any subject in the humanities. Only recognized nonprofit and academic presses are eligible to apply. Publication grant proposals may request up to $20,000.
- Teacher Institute grants. This category is available to colleges, universities, and the West Virginia Department of Education to develop summer seminars on humanities topics suited to the teaching needs of elementary or secondary teachers.
For information, contact Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or riebe@wvhumanities.org. Grant guidelines and applications are available online at wvhumanities.org/grants.