Since 1992, Hunters Helping the Hungry has donated more than one million pounds of venison to West Virginia's two food banks feeding some of the state's neediest families. With the help of the Governor's One Shot Hunt, Share the Harvest Sunday and other forms of private donations, there are no processing fees for hunters who designate deer for the program.
“This program was established to help those most in need. Some form of meat protein is one of the most requested items from food banks. Generous hunters, processors, and the DNR stepped in to help ease some of that demand by donating wild game meat, venison,” said Trevor Moore, a wildlife biologist at the West Virginia State Wildlife Center.
This year’s collection ended with the hunting season in December and the data is available now:
681 deer donated
24,580 pounds
32,774 meals provided
$46,703.84 in processing, transportation and distribution costs
These are the totals since the project began in 1992:
$1,604,239.04 in processing, transportation and distribution costs
Meat processing costs $2 per pound and the average deer provides 35 1/2 pounds of ground venison, approximately 142 meals. Food banks pay only for pickup and distribution costs.
From the first day of any deer season until December 31, hunters who legally harvest a deer and wish to donate the meat to Hunters Helping the Hungry can deliver the deer to the nearest participating meat processor. Thelist of participating butchersis updated each year.
“Through this program we are able to help feed many hungry West Virginians in a sustainable way. It's a program that almost only has upsides. Hunters can hunt more, if they choose, by taking the maximum allowed deer each season, and then through donation know that that meat is not going to waste. The DNR gets help managing wildlife populations through established regulations, and food banks and the public get an excellent source of local protein,” Moore said.
The Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank will then pick up the donated venison to be distributed among a statewide network of 600 charitable food pantries, senior centers, shelters and other feeding programs.