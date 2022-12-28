Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220517_hd_museum

Children let off a volley of confetti cannons together while celebrating an announcement regarding the future location of the Huntington Children’s Museum at 1700 Washington Ave. in Huntington. The museum has completed its ‘Founding 151’ fundraising campaign.

 RYAN FISCHER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Children’s Museum is one step closer to opening its doors after completing its Founding 151 campaign.

The campaign included 151 donors, one for each year since Huntington’s incorporation in 1871, and raised more than $175,000. Tosha Pelfrey, president of the Huntington Children’s Museum board of directors, said each contributing person, family or business will be remembered as a founder.

Tags

Recommended for you