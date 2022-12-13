Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20221213_hd_council

Members of the public speak during a discussion regarding upgrades to the public sewer system on Monday at Huntington City Hall.

 RYAN FISCHER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A $200 million plan to upgrade Huntington’s public sanitary sewer system and increasing rates for customers was approved by Huntington City Council Monday night.

Council unanimously approved the construction upgrades and passed the rate increases by a 9-2 vote on second and final reading of the two ordinances.

