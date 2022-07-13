HUNTINGTON — Conversion therapy is not allowed in the City of Huntington.
In a narrow vote, Huntington City Council members approved an ordinance that bans conversion therapy for minors in the city.
Council members Bob Bailey, DuRon Jackson, Pat Jones, Tia Rumbaugh, Mike Shockley, Sarah Walling and Holly Smith Mount voted in favor of the ordinance. Tyler Bowen, Teresa Johnson, Todd Sweeney and Dale Anderson voted against it.
Conversion therapy is a practice denounced by leading medical and mental health organizations, such as the American Psychological Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, that attempts to change an individual’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression and often targets members of the LGBTQ+ community.
The ordinance was given a first reading at the City Council’s last meeting and was reviewed by the council’s Diversity Committee. City Attorney Scott Damron said his department researched legal ramifications of the ordinance.
Council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount previously told The Herald-Dispatch that she proposed the ordinance after attending a Fairness West Virginia board meeting and learning more about conversion therapy. She said that the ordinance not only protects Huntington’s youth, but is an opportunity to teach the public about what conversion therapy is.
“It’s a harmful practice. Parents don’t retain the right to harm their own children and children have a right to grow up trauma-free,” Mount said.
The ordinance was sponsored by Councilman at-large Bob Bailey, who is on the committee. During the committee meeting, he motioned that the ordinance should move forward for all council members to have a say.
The ordinance adopted by the City Council amends Huntington’s Human Relations Commission’s process by adding conversion therapy to a list of prohibited acts of discrimination. Residents can submit complaints to the commission for review and investigation. The ordinance does not prohibit a parent from seeking advice from a religious leader.
Anderson made a motion to table the ordinance because the West Virginia Legislature was considering Senate Bill 71 during its last session, which would have limited ordinances local governments could adopt. According to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, the bill died in the final days of the session. Bailey seconded Anderson’s but then withdrew so members of the public could speak Monday night, so that motion died Monday.
Dr. Shelia Robinett, an at-large board member of the West Virginia Psychological Association, addressed the council as a subject expert.
“All major medical and behavioral health associations are in agreement that sexual orientation and gender identity are not a choice and cannot be changed,” Robinett said. “We arrived at this conclusion following years of repeated failed attempts at trying to change sexual orientation and gender identity. Not only did we fail at that, we also created crippling anxiety, severe depression, suicide attempts and completed suicides.”
About 30 speakers, a mix of residents and those from out of town, addressed the council Monday ahead of the vote. Some were in favor and some against. Public comments lasted around two hours.
Ash Schade, a Huntington resident who experienced conversion therapy, asked council members to vote in favor of the ban. Schade said conversion therapy can include harmful tactics such as forced vomiting or isolation.
“As a victim of this torturous practice and as a transgender suicide attempt survivor, please, I implore you to ban this so we can be productive members of our community and society.”
Connie Reed Beaty, who is the president of the Southside Neighborhood Organization, encouraged council members to vote against the conversion therapy ban. She said the purpose of the organization includes speaking on matters of civic interest and that’s why she wanted to speak.
“I’m for things. I get things done for kids and families. That’s been my whole life’s goal. So on behalf of all of them, I ask you to vote no.”
After the meeting, Beaty told The Herald-Dispatch that she interjected her personal opinion in her remarks.
“I was not speaking for my neighborhood,” Beaty said. “None of my personal statements represent the views of the people on the Southside.”
Andrew Schneider, the executive director of Fairness West Virginia, urged council members to vote in favor of the ban. He said that Huntington’s youth should not be shamed for being gay and deserve love.
Caiden Cowger, president of Family Policy Council West Virginia, urged council members to vote against the ordinance for a number of reasons, including that it prevented children from seeking treatment and that encouraged sex-change therapy, claims that Mount disputed earlier in the meeting.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams also addressed the City Council. He said he was proud of the civil debate that happened and added that the city is a “City of Compassion.” He said he supports the ordinance because it provides protection to children in the city.
“What we see in this ordinance is an effort on our behalf, your behalf and my behalf, what we are elected to do. If something happens to a child they say, ‘Why didn’t you prevent that?’ If someone dies of an overdose in this town you know people are asking? ‘Mayor, why didn’t you prevent that?’ And if something happens to a child, ‘Mayor, why didn’t you prevent that?’ That’s not unfair. That’s just … that’s the position I’ve chosen.”
Huntington joins three other West Virginia cities — Charleston, Wheeling and Morgantown — in banning conversion therapy.