Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Huntington Wholesale Furniture is not just going out of the wholesale business — it’s now totally going out of business.

After 105 years and a recent change in its business model, the company that started in 1917 is closing its doors for good, according to a company spokesperson.

Tags

Recommended for you