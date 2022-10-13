HUNTINGTON — Huntington Wholesale Furniture is not just going out of the wholesale business — it’s now totally going out of business.
After 105 years and a recent change in its business model, the company that started in 1917 is closing its doors for good, according to a company spokesperson.
“Unfortunately, this is where we are now,” said Ronnie “Roc” Cox, event coordinator of Huntington Wholesale Furniture. “This is a 105-year-old, family-owned and -operated business, so it was not an easy decision.”
In August, Huntington Wholesale Furniture made a decision to open to the public and get out of the wholesale business model it had used for more than 100 years.
Charles Hanshaw, president and general manager of Huntington Wholesale Furniture, which is in the 700 block of 8th Avenue in Huntington, said the business started by his grandfather had been in the same building it’s still in today. He said the decision was made to change the business model to public retail after there became fewer and fewer retail stores the company could serve.
“This attrition has been going on about 20 to 25 years, back to the 1990s, and it made it very difficult for us to operate in the manner we had with the original business plan over 100 years ago,” he said in an interview with The Herald-Dispatch in August. “It was with great reluctance we did this transition. As we get into the fall, we will be making some more decisions on where Huntington Wholesale Furniture goes from here.”
When fall arrived, the decision was to close for good by the end of the year, according to Cox.
“We still have lots of really great furniture and will be having one of the biggest and best going-out-of-business sales anyone has ever seen,” Cox said. “The deals we have are unbelievable, and I encourage everyone to come and check us out.”
Cox says the business has a large assortment of living room, bedroom and dining room furniture, as well as tables, recliners and accessories, including bedding, lamps, paintings and a historical furniture section.
The business is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It can be reached at 304-523-9415.