Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CEREDO — Huntington Tri-State Airport is working on its plan for the future.

Last week, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced the airport will receive approximately $1.35 million in federal funding to update its airport master plan — a planning document that guides the airport’s future for the next 10 to 15 years.

Stories you might like

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Tags

Recommended for you