CEREDO — Huntington Tri-State Airport is working on its plan for the future.
Last week, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced the airport will receive approximately $1.35 million in federal funding to update its airport master plan — a planning document that guides the airport’s future for the next 10 to 15 years.
“It’s a big deal for the airport because this updated master plan is a strategic planning document that will help us to identify projects and future needs essential for us moving forward,” airport Director Brent Brown said.
Brown said some of the funding will be used for pavement studies.
“Most of our runways and taxiways are over 30 years old,” he said. “The studies will let us know whether our pavement is meeting standards for strength, so we could be looking at major runways and taxiways projects in the future.”
Other parts of the funding will be used to analyze the airport’s terminals.
“Some are undersized, especially during the summertime peak travel season,” Brown said. “We will be looking at rightsizing our terminals. We don’t want to over-build, but we don’t want to limit ourselves either.”
Brown said the airport’s utilities will be examined to make sure they are keeping up with growth.
“The airport’s engineers will also make sure all current and future projects meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards,” he said. “This will all be identified in the update master plan, which will give us a clear pathway going forward for development and growth over the next decade.”
Brown said in addition to the engineers, the airport’s board of directors and administration will be involved in the master plan update.
“There might be some basis for us to reach out for public review or comment once we have identified needs,” he said. “We want to be very transparent and want to meet the needs of the community.”
Brown says it could take up to three years to fully complete the update.
“Some pieces take longer than others,” he said. “The pavement studies take a lot of time, while other areas of the plan can be updated fairly quickly. I imagine this update will take three years to complete.”
Brown said American Airlines has added additional flights to Charlotte at Huntington Tri-State Airport beginning in September.
Stories you might like
- FERC approves Pleasants Power Station ownership transfer agreement
- PJM starting new interconnection process targeting massive renewable energy project backlog
- WVBOE updated on Upshur County Schools takeover as federal investigation continues
- WV's Spider-Man uses black widow silk to repair survey instruments
“American is ramping up, which is great news for us,” he said.
The airline will operate three direct flights daily between Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and Huntington Tri-State (HTS), according to Brown.
“We’ve been in discussion with our partners at American Airlines for some time. They applauded the community engagement with our Soar campaign and have made a commitment to our region for more convenience and flexibility by adding this third daily flight to Charlotte,” he said.
Brown said American Airlines will offer early morning, late-morning and early evening departures and arrivals between the two airports.
“A positive for our schedule is that American is committing to a RON, or Remain Overnight flight, that allows for those great connection times to and from Charlotte,” he said.
Brown added the airport recently completed the Soar Campaign, a fundraising campaign targeted at gaining additional routes to and from the airport.
“We still have the Small Community Air Service grant in place with the community match,” he said. “We have not touched that funding yet. It’s been very difficult to get airlines to commit to new routes with the current pilot shortage, while at the same time some of them are phasing out smaller aircraft.”
Brown said Allegiant Air should start taking possession of its new Boeing 737 in September as well.
“They are training their pilots, and we should have some of these new Boeing 737s in January or February timeframe next year,” he said.
As the airport is wrapping up is summer travel season in the new few weeks, Brown says preliminary indications are that demand is up, but the number of flights were down this year.
“Historically, we had flights every day of the week during the summer travel season, but this year we didn’t because of Allegiant’s need to train its pilot for the new Boeing aircraft and the nationwide pilot shortage and staffing problems,” he said. “I think many airlines want to add new routes, but they just don’t have the pilots right now.”
Manchin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the $1,346,076 grant for Huntington Tri-State Airport as part of $13,913,818 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration for improvements at four West Virginia airports, which also included the Greenbrier Valley Airport, the Morgantown Municipal Airport and the North Central West Virginia Airport.
The funding is made possible by FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, Manchin said.
“I am pleased DOT is investing more than $13.9 million to improve service, safety and efficiency at four of our airports across West Virginia,” Manchin said in a press release. “West Virginia’s airports are our gateways to the rest of the world, and the funding announced today will boost local tourism and spur economic development throughout our great state. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments for years to come and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.”
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive