"I Can't Breathe WV" Charleston protest postponed

A protest scheduled at the state Capitol for Sunday has been postponed due to safety concerns for participants, according to a news release from the organizers.
The “I Can’t Breathe WV” protest was meant to bring people across the state together to call for an end to police brutality and systemic racism. Organizers said that a new date will be announced for the event in coming weeks.
The protest was one of hundreds planned worldwide over the last few weeks in response to the police killing unarmed black Americans, like George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.
A Facebook event for “I Can’t Breathe WV” had more than 1,000 people marked as going or interested in going as of Friday afternoon.
“I strongly encourage people to not show up at the Capitol on Sunday,” wrote Aubreyana Shaffer, one of the protest’s organizers, in the release. “One of our biggest concerns is the safety of our participants. As we reassess our security plans, we will work with public officials and law enforcement …”
Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin confirmed that law enforcement officials in the city had “serious concerns” about some threats received in relation to the protest, though details of the threats were not available.
“At the end of the day, we want to make sure that those who are rightfully protesting are kept safe,” Goodwin said. “We support the protesters for rightfully protesting not only the murder of George Floyd, but so many others. We support them.”
Organizers said the postponement came after meeting with city officials and representatives from the local law enforcement agencies.
“Our movement is bigger than one event. We must reassure one another that tolerance and love will always overcome hate,” said Casey Jewell, another organizer, in the release. “We hope to have the new date as soon as possible and thank everyone for their support and understanding. Peace and safety are our number one priority in organizing this event and we hope to have your continued support.”