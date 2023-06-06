Roughly 25 minutes after his plane from Chicago touched down at West Virginia Yeager International Airport Tuesday afternoon, Paul Smith pulled into the back of 1010 Bridge, the 42-seat restaurant that catapulted the state into the culinary spotlight.
A prep cook was there, making a phone call, and quickly called to his co-workers inside.
“He was like, ‘I told you he was going to be here,’” said Smith.
Because where else would he be after the biggest night — or, as his wife reminded him, the second biggest night — of his life?
The elite James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards, held Monday evening at the Lyric Opera, was “over the top,” he said.
“It was red carpet. It was paparazzi. It was madness. It was all of that,” Smith said.
There was the champagne fountain, the caviar he licked off his hand as part of an elaborate taste test, the cocktail demonstrations.
He felt famous for a good 15 minutes.
Smith was one of five finalists in the Best Chef: Southeast category.
He didn’t win. But as far as the crowd of hundreds of supporters gathered for a watch party Monday night at Capitol Market were concerned, that was a technicality.
“We’ve already won,” Evan Osborn, executive director of the Capitol Market, said long before the winner was announced. “He’s helped to put Charleston, West Virginia, Appalachia on the map.”
“If he doesn’t win, they got it wrong,” said long-time friend and Capitol Market board member George Manahan.
More than two hours into the ceremony, the Charleston crowd was already celebrating and not afraid to protest when the announcer read off the judge’s choice: Terry Koval, from The Deer and the Dove in Decatur, Georgia.
Smith, meanwhile, was all joy.
“I feel like we won,” he messaged from the after party Monday night. “The outpouring of support and the love I felt for the last two days makes me realize what a great place we live.”
One of the most prestigious awards a chef can receive, the James Beard Foundation was formed after Beard’s death in 1985 to recognize those who achieve excellence in the culinary world.
Steven “The Food Guy” Keith, also in Chicago for the event, said it was a fantastic night and celebration.
“He accomplished something no other West Virginia chef ever has, and something most chefs never will,” Keith said. “I know that achievement is not lost on him, and he should be very proud.”
The Capitol Market crowd performed a rousing rendition of “Country Roads” as the evening wound down.
The party itself was the brainchild of Aaron and Marie Clark, partners with Smith in 1010 Bridge and Ellen’s Ice Cream.
“It’s unbelievable. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Marie Clark, who got choked up trying to describe the significance of it all. “This morning was a lot more butterflies than I ever expected.”
Already, she said, brief tableside discussions with guests have identified “a lot of people who travel from out of state even, just to come in for the evening and have dinner at 1010.”
“Community support since the very beginning has been phenomenal, and tonight is another showcase of that,” Aaron Clark said.
Osborn said the party, dubbed “Mr. Smith Goes to Chicago,” was needed.
“Paul’s such an integral part of the community that it was important that we all have a chance to come together to celebrate,” he said.
Reflecting on it all Tuesday afternoon, Smith asked rhetorically, “Is this our 15 minutes?”
Maybe someday, he’d like another 15 minutes.
But for right now, “I want to stretch this out for as long, and I want West Virginia, I want everybody to feel this as long as we can,” he said.
