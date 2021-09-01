Rainfall that descended across West Virginia as Tropical Depression Ida swept through the state caused scores of small streams to rise out of their banks, triggered dozens of slides that temporarily blocked roads and uprooted enough trees to leave 11,000 homes and businesses without power.
But it could have been much worse.
Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, and up to 6 inches in isolated areas with exceptionally heavy downpours, along with damaging winds and a tornado or two were considered possible prior to the storm's arrival. Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday issued a State of Emergency proclamation for the entire state, authorizing an initial activation of up to 60 National Guard troops.
As it turned out, most of the state received less than 2 inches of rain, while a relatively narrow corridor of storm activity stretching northeastward from Logan to Preston County bore the brunt of Ida's output — 3 to a bit more than 4 inches of rain.
There were no reports of deaths, evacuations, water rescues or major damage to homes or businesses when Ida exited all but the extreme Eastern Panhandle of the state late Wednesday.
Wednesday in Clay County, where Ida dumped a storm total of 4.06 inches of rain, West Virginia Division of Highways crews were seen clearing rocks, mud and uprooted trees from a series of slides along W.Va. 4 between Clay and Ivydale.
High water from small-stream flooding temporarily covered portions of W.Va. 5 at Heaters, in Braxton County, covered several secondary roads that intersect with the highway between Heaters and Burnsville, and temporarily flooded streets in sections of Buckhannon, in Upshur County.
But the storm did leave widely scattered sections of the state without power. Wednesday afternoon, 8,285 West Virginia FirstEnergy customers lacked electrical service, as did 2,895 Appalachian Power customers in the state.
Ida's departure from West Viriginia signaled the end of rainfall and arrival of cooler temperatures. In the Charleston area, sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s should prevail through Friday, and rise to about 83 degrees on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Cloudy skies are expected to return Sunday, along with a 50% chance of rain, but sunshine should be abundant Monday, accompanied by temperatures in the low 80s for Labor Day.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.